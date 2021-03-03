TOURISM Minister Ronald Chitotela says the number of voters in Luapula Province has significantly increased because PF MPs mobilised and encouraged residents to register. And Chitotela says it will be difficult for UPND to campaign in that province because they have continuously accused residents of being Congolese nationals. In an interview, Tuesday, Chitotela, who is also Pambashe PF MP and Luapula Province PF deputy chairperson wondered how the UPND would convince foreigners to vote for them. “They have been calling us that we registered Congolese. It will be difficult, in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.