UPND Alliance chairperson Charles Milupi says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is an official member of the Alliance, despite its internal wrangles. And Milupi has bemoaned the regional bias still being seen in President Edgar Lungu’s appointments to his administration. Meanwhile, Milupi, who is also Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) party president, has insisted that Bank of Zambia (BoZ) governor Christopher Mvunga must explain the sudden rise in the volumes of cash being splashed by PF members, a situation he argues is negatively impacting the annual rate of inflation....



