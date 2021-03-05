THE Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill has passed the second reading stage in Parliament after 83 parliamentarians voted in the affirmative. The Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill No. 2 of 2021 came up for resumption of debate, Thursday. The Bill was then subjected to an electronic vote, where 83 members of parliament voted in the affirmative, 52 in the negative and one was in absentia. After voting, the Bill was read a second time after which Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini indicated that the committee...



