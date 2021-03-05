United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has dropped Stephen Katuka and Charles Kakoma from the positions of party secretary general and spokesperson respectively, appointing them as chairperson for national heritage and chairperson for commerce trade and industry instead. Meanwhile, Hichilema has challenged government to pay KCM workers their redundancy packages immediately. Speaking at a press briefing, Thursday, Hichilema announced that party deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka would continue serving in that capacity while Choma Central Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa was appointed as publicity chairperson. He did...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.