THE University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) says it foresees a go-slow by lecturers at the university due to delays in paying their overdue February salaries. But Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame says the grant to the institution was released last Friday and that the lecturers were likely to start getting paid by Tuesday. Last week a memorandum was issued at both the University of Zambia and the Copperbelt University that the February, 2021, salaries would be delayed and that management was doing everything possible...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.