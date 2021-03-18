MINISTER of Defence Davies Chama has laughed off the appointment of former vice-president Dr Guy Scott as UPND’s chief consultant, saying it’s an act of desperation by the opposition party. And Chama says Dr Scott left PF after the 2015 Presidential by-elections so his appointment should not be looked at as a defection. In an interview, Chama said it’s sad that the UPND could even appoint a person on a ventilator just so they could win an election, which can never happen regardless of how many consultants they get. “So...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.