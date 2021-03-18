TOURISM Minister Ronald Chitotela says he is now walking with his head high after suffering public ridicule on allegations that he was a corrupt man. And Chitotela says the insults that people throw in President Edgar Lungu have a damaging effect on his family. Meanwhile, Chitotela, who is also Pambashe PF member of parliament, says the Constitutional Court ruling on the grade 12 certificate should be respected, and went further to declare himself ‘overqualified’ to stand, as he passed at first attempt. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let...



