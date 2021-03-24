Former Attorney General Musa Mwenye SC speaks at the News Diggers and OSISA, in partnership with Eden University and Prime TV public discussion forum at Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel on August 16, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER attorney general Musa Mwenye says of any 10 given countries where Presidents have overstayed in power, nine of them have bad economies. And Mwenye says it is sad that politicians can launch attacks on the Judiciary and judges, without any sort of censure from the Ministry of Justice or lawyers serving in government. Meanwhile, Mwenye has advised members of parliament to understand the laws they are enacting and not get caught out by the implications as is the case of the Grade 12 Certificate clause in the 2016 amended...