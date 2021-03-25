PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) president Andyford Banda says UPND does not stand a chance to win the August 12 general election because the race is not straightforward. In an interview, Banda argued that the UPND did not stand a chance to win outrightly at the August 12 polls as voters remained undecided on who to vote for. “People will always have their own opinion, yes, they might say that, ‘it’s between PF and UPND’, but as PAC, I think we know that they don’t stand a chance in this...



