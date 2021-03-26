THE Auditor General’s Office has signed a memorandum of understanding with Price Water House Coopers (PwC) in a bid to enhance technical capacity of staff members at the former’s institution. Speaking during the signing ceremony, Thursday, Auditor General Dick Chellah Sichembe said the MOU would ultimately improve the quality of audits and enhance transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. “I am pleased that we have with us today, the country senior partner of Price Water house Coopers (PwC) and his delegation, for the signing ceremony of the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.