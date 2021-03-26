UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says it is time for youths to put the PF government ‘ku wire’ come August 12. And Hichilema says it is an insult for President Edgar Lungu to claim that people are living well when citizens are barely getting by due to the high cost of basic needs. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat programme, Thursday, Hichilema said the August elections were not about UPND versus PF but about PF versus the Zambian people whom they had put ‘ku wire’ for the past...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.