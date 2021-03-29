Transparency International vice chairperson Rueben Lifuka speaks at the 2019 Anti Corruption Conference organized by Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute in Port of Spain, on March 21, 2019 at Hilton Trinidad Hotel

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for alleging that former attorney general Musa Mwenye and Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa are hungry lawyers on UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s payroll, saying such utterances are not expected in a democracy. And Lifuka says it is likely that the August 12 general election will result in a rerun due to the proliferation of political parties that may split the vote. Meanwhile, Lifuka says there is need for the Republican President to carefully select who he associates with because he...