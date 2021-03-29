GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for alleging that former attorney general Musa Mwenye and Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa are hungry lawyers on UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s payroll, saying such utterances are not expected in a democracy. And Lifuka says it is likely that the August 12 general election will result in a rerun due to the proliferation of political parties that may split the vote. Meanwhile, Lifuka says there is need for the Republican President to carefully select who he associates with because he...
