UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has written to the African Union and SADC over the “unfair and impartial manner” in which the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) conducted the voter registration exercise. In a letter dated March 25, Hichilema said the ECZ validated electoral roll indicated that the number of registered voters in provinces which strongly favoured PF had increased. “Dear African Union Chairperson HE President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo and SADC Chairperson HE President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi. We are writing to express our grave concern...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.