The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Kitwe City Council director of finance for wilful failure to follow applicable procedure incurring public expenditure amounting to K655,748.00. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe said Samuel Mumba had appeared before the Kitwe Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded not guilty to the offences. “The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Kitwe City Council Director of Finance Mr. Samuel Mumba for willful failure to follow applicable procedure contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012. Mr Mumba, aged 59,...



