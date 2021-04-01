Works and Supply Minister Sylvia Chalikosa addresses journalists at the Ministry of National Development and Planning during the tour of the renovated and newly constructed office block in Lusaka July 18, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MINISTER of Works and Supply Sylvia Chalikosa says founding president Dr Kenneth Kaunda has been moved to a private apartment awaiting the resolution of the water problem at his official residence. But former secretary to the cabinet Dr Sketchley Sacika says the way government has treated Dr Kaunda is a symptom of the poor state of public service institutions which are failing to provide basic services to the public. On Tuesday, News Diggers reported that Dr Kaunda had been living without water supply at his residence in recent days after...