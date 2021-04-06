A 62-YEAR-OLD woman has been sentenced to one year, six months imprisonment for stealing K1,750 from her former son-in-law and trespassing on his property. This is in a case where Alesya Ngulube was charged with criminal trespass and theft. Facts of the matter are that on November 25, 2020 Ngulube unlawfully trespassed on the premises of Able Mwaba, her former son-in- law with intent to commit a felony, namely to steal. Ngulube also stole K1,750 the property of Mwaba’s current wife Harriet. Ngulube was found guilty and was convicted accordingly....



