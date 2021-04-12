PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says he is not a dictator and that the party constitution gives him the permission to prescribe names of candidates to be members of the party central committee. And President Lungu says the People of Zambia are still in love with the PF government and that the party was destined to win the August elections. Meanwhile President Lungu says it was unfortunate that while some opposition leaders are rich, they continued to call hard working Zambians in government as thieves. Speaking during the closing of the PF...



