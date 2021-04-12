Governance activist Brebner Changala believes it is an awful risk and a huge mistake for the PF to pick on Edgar Lungu as party candidate for the August 2021 elections. In an interview, Changala said the PF would pay on August 12th, arguing that President Lungu does not qualify to contest the coming elections. “Well, it’s very risky. It is extremely risky. The PF have been warned over and over again about the man they have placed their trust in. Just look at what he has done over the years...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.