Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on April 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE CURRENT economic position is genuine, things are difficult and even those in the opposition don’t have a solution, says PF chairperson for legal affairs Brian Mundubile. And Mundubile says political parties joining camp with the PF have realised that there is no need for multiplicity of presidential candidates as the August 12th election is a two-horse race between the reds and greens. In an interview, Tuesday, Mundubile said the prevailing economic crisis was a chance for the opposition to prove that they had solutions for the country. “We are...