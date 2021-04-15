INVESTIGATIONS into corruption allegations involving the Ministry of Health regarding mismanagement of the COVID-19 donations, have reached an advanced stage, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has disclosed. And the commission says it has concluded investigations in a corruption allegation case where the Ministry of Health is alleged to have dubiously awarded a $17 million tender to Honeybee pharmaceuticals, and has handed it over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further action. ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe disclosed this at a press briefing, Wednesday. She said a docket for the Honeybee...



