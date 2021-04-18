A 45-YEAR-OLD woman has been killed while another left unconscious after they were attacked by unknown people in a church building following an overnight prayer meeting. Some properties worth K36,000 are also reported to have been stolen from the same church building. According to a statement issued by Police deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, Friday, the incident happened on April 15, between 02:30 and 05:00 hours at Omega Fire Ministries located in Chalala area in Lusaka. He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that there was an all night prayer...
Menu