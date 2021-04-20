INSPECTOR General of police Kakoma Kanganja says the Zambia Police has no plans of summoning UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Meanwhile, some UPND youths in Lusaka have vowed to camp at Hichilema’s residence in New Kasama area until August 12 to prevent police from arresting him. But in a statement, Monday, Kanganja said if the police had intentions of summoning any person for any reason, they did that transparently because they had nothing to hide. He further warned that anyone that would be found wanting for inciting the public through publication...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.