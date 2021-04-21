Chief Mukuni's wife Veronica (l) is led to an interrogation room from the cells by police officer at Woodlands Police Station in Lusaka where she is detained on April 20, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested and charged Chief Mukuni’s wife, Veronica Mwanakasale Mukuni with the offence of abduction. She has been jointly charged with four UPND officials who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of Pheluna Hatembo and Milton Hatembo who are witnesses in a case where UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is alleged to have fraudulently acquired a farm in Kalomo. Chief Mukuni’s wife was apprehended and detained in Livingstone by police on Monday and later ferried to Woodland Police Station in Lusaka where she was interrogated. In...