THE Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) says it’s unnecessary for the PF to present a manifesto to convince the Zambian people to vote for them, saying the people will judge them by their failures or successes in government. The PF was set to unveil its 2021-2026 manifesto yesterday. In an interview, FODEP Executive Director George Chimembi said it was the opposition that needed to worry about a manifesto while the ruling party needed to do self introspection. “FODEP is of the view that PF has carried out a sincere introspection...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.