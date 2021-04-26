LANDS and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata says a total of 415 foreigners acquired land and obtained title deeds in Zambia from 2014 to 2019. Responding to a question in Parliament, Friday, by Chipili independent member of parliament Jewis Chabi who asked how many foreign nationals acquired land and obtained title deeds countrywide from 2014 to 2019, Kapata said 415. She further disclosed that the acquisition of land by foreign nationals had in some cases disadvantaged local people. “The number of foreign nationals who have acquired land and obtained title...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.