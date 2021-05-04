UNITED States Embassy interim Charge d’Affaire David Young has noted that media freedom in Zambia is under threat from incidents of political intimidation and harassment of journalists. And Minister for Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office James Duddridge says there is need for an independent and sustainable media with journalists working without fear of interference. Meanwhile, Embassy of Ireland Head of Mission in Lusaka, Pronch Murray says freedom of expression is one of the core elements of a healthy democratic society. In a statement, Monday, in commemoration of...



