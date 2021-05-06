PATRIOTIC Front deputy national chairman Davies Chama says Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa’s petition against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the nomination declaration is an academic exercise in futility, as nothing will stop President Lungu from standing. And Chama says the court is not supposed to be involved in deciding the person who should lead the country. Sangwa has petitioned the Constitutional Court to order the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to amend the affidavit for presidential candidates and running mates to include the number of times the...



