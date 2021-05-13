HEALTH Minister Dr Jonas Chanda says there is currently no evidence of the deadly Indian COVID-19 variant in the country. And Dr Chanda has assured people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that they will receive the second one soon. According to BBC report, Uganda, Kenya, Morocco and South Africa have had confirmed traces of new COVID-19 variants. But speaking in Parliament, Wednesday, Dr Chanda assured the nation that there was currently no evidence of the deadly Indian variant in Zambia. “Currently there is no evidence of...
Menu