CHOMA Central UPND member of parliament Cornelius Mweetwa has accused President Edgar Lungu of failing to use his powers as the Commander-In-Chief of the armed forces to stop political violence in the country. And Mweetwa has asked Zambians to ‘retire’ President Lungu in national interest on August 12 when the country goes to the polls. Commenting on President Lungu’s remarks where he was urging party supporters to learn from him and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as they are not violent and had never engaged in any physical fight, Mweetwa said...



