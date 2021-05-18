UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says part of UPND’s prison reform when it forms government is to ensure that no one will be in detention without proper investigations being carried out first. In an interview, Hichilema said his government would decongest prisons through an improved criminal justice system that would allow suspects to remain home until proven guilty. “Part of our prison reform is to ensure that no one will be in detention when they have no crime committed. There are too many people in detention now for crimes they did...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.