ZAMBIA National Women’s Lobby chairperson Beauty Katebe says the continued trajectory by the PF to consistently adopt female candidates as presidential running mates shows that women are being recognised. On Monday when filing his nomination as presidential candidate for PF, President Edgar Lungu appointed former Livestock and Fisheries Minister Nkandu Luo to be his running mate ahead of this year’s August general elections. And in an interview, Katebe said it was thrilling that PF opted for another female running mate, adding that this showed that women were being recognised as...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.