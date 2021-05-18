MANSA Central PF aspiring member of parliament Dr Chitalu Chilufya has urged the people of Mansa Central to ensure that they re-elect President Edgar Lungu, saying he has taken development to the constituency. Addressing a crowd after he filed in his nomination, Monday, Dr Chilufya who is also former Health Minister said the people of Mansa Central should rally behind President Lungu because he had delivered development to them. “Bane bushe kateka uwamiletela ifi patala, nama sukulu, ne misebo, ama markets, kuti twachita shani na kateka uwa musango uyu? kumubwekeshapo,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.