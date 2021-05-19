UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema with his running mate Mutale Nalumango during the filing in of the presidential paper at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

UPND presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema has picked party vice-president Mutale Nalumango as his running mate ahead of the August 12 general elections. Hichilema and his deputy arrived at Mulungushi International Conference Centre to file in their nominations accompanied by alliance partners Kelvin Bwalya Fube, Felix Mutati, Charles Milupi and Charles Maboshe. Nalumango is a teacher by profession and served as Secondary Schools’ Teachers Union of Zambia vice-president, before resigning to join politics in the year 2001. She was then elected member of parliament for Kaputa Constituency where she served for...