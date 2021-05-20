BANK of Zambia’s monetary policy committee has maintained the monetary policy rate at 8.5 percent. Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga however says inflationary pressures are expected to ease up because improved food supply following a good crop harvest. Speaking during the announcement of the monetary policy,Wednesday, Mvunga further observed that domestic activity weakened in the first quarter of 2021. “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at its May 17 – 18, 2021 Meeting, decided to maintain the Monetary Policy Rate at 8.50 percent. While inflation is projected to remain above...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.