PF member of the central committee Jean Kapata says it is unfortunate that former PF members are trying to divide the ruling party votes by filing to stand as independent candidates in the upcoming election. However, Kapata says the party has targeted to win the August general elections by 70 percent. Speaking when she featured on Smart Eagle’s Round Table talk show hosted by Nakiwe Simpungwe, Tuesday evening, Kapata who is former Lands Minister cautioned those standing as independent candidates to ensure that they campaigned for President Edgar Lungu. “In...



