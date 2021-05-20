Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe with his running mate Dr Cosmas Musumali address journalists shortly after the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party President Fred M’membe says in this August election, poor people have an opportunity to vote for his party which recognises their plight. Meanwhile five political parties including UPND, Party of National Unity and Progress, NAREP, Socialist Party and Democratic Party successfully filed their nominations yesterday. Speaking after he filed his nomination alongside his running mate Cosmas Musumali, Wednesday, M’membe said, the poor should vote for their fellow poor people while the rich should vote for their fellow rich people. “Uno mwaka kuivotela. The majority of the Zambians people...