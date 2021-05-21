POLICE spokesperson Esther Katongo has refuted claims that a PF supporter died in Chilanga as a result of tear smoke purported to have been discharged by police officers following a fracas between two PF rival groups. On Tuesday, PF supporter Job Lusanso, 66, died after two PF rival groups clashed during the filing of nomination papers for the Chilanga District Council Chairperson at Parklands School in Chilanga. And in a statement, Wednesday, Katongo said despite the confusion that erupted during the nomination process, police did not discharge any tear smoke...



