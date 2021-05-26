POLICE on the Copperbelt have arrested a notorious prison escapee behind the rape and murder of an 18-year-old girl and a spate of robberies. Police have identified the notorious criminal who escaped from Kabwe Medium Prison where he was serving a 20-year jail sentence for aggravated robbery as Joseph Chiteta. Commissioner of Police Elias Chushi, said Chiteta led the police to a scene where he murdered the girl and hang her on a pine tree. The 18-year-old girl went missing on May 22, 2021. Chushi said following intensive interrogations on...
