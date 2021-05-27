ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga says the Commission has raised slightly above K2 million from nomination fees. And Luhanga has insisted that the nomination fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. ECZ had earlier announced that 20 presidential candidates had paid nomination fees. However, out of the 20 candidates, only 16 candidates managed to successfully file in their nominations. New Congress Party president Peter Chanda and Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) president Felix Mutati withdrew from the race, while All People’s Congress party leader Nason Msoni and...



