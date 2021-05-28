FOUNDATION for Democratic Process (FODEP) says it is saddened by President Edgar Lungu’s manoeuvres to interfere with the management of the electoral process which he says is supposed to be autonomously implemented by the Electoral Commission of Zambia. In a statement FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe said he did not expect President Lungu as an interested party to give directives on how the campaigns should be conducted. “FODEP is saddened by President Lungu’s manoeuvres to interfere with the management of the electoral process which is suppose to be autonomously implemented...



