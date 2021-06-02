MINISTRY of Health permanent secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama has urged doctors to call off the go slow, warning that individual action will be taken against those found wanting. And Dr Malama has announced that the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) has approved five new COVID-19 vaccines for use in Zambia. Speaking during the COVID-19 update, Tuesday, Dr Malama reminded the doctors participating in the go slow that the responsibility to do what was right for the people lied in their hands as individuals, and not as a...



