Electoral Commission of Zambia corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga makes her submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ELECTORAL Commission of Zambia (ECZ) corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga says the Commission is working with law enforcement agencies to investigate a video in which a man was found in possession of over 70 voters cards and national registration cards in Eastern Province. And Luhanga has noted that there is lack of unity of purpose among political parties to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during campaigns. In an interview, Tuesday, Luhanga said the commission had taken keen interest in the video. “Yes, the Commission has taken keen interest in the issue...