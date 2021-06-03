LUSAKA Province police commissioner Luckson Sakala says police are having challenges in identifying the people behind the burning of UPND president Hakainde Hichilema’s campaign billboards because the act is done at night. And UPND Lusaka Province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says six billboards have so far been burnt down by suspected PF cadres in the last two weeks. In an interview, Sakala said despite launching investigations into the matter, police still faced challenges in identifying the perpetrators because the burning down of the billboards was taking place at night. “Those are...



