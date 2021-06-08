FORMER Kabwe Central PF member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube says the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ’s) management of the election process so far has been tremendous. In an interview, Monday, Ngulube observed that the Patrick Nshindano-led electoral body had taken a neutral approach on how it managed the election period as it did not side with anyone. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia so far have not made any major complaint. We think the ECZ is in control and in charge of the process and we need to support them. I’ve...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.