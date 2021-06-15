MALAMBO PF aspiring member of parliament Makebi Zulu says the ghost of Bill 10 has now come back to bite Hakainde Hichilema and others who were against the bill. And Zulu says the confidence that Zambians have in the PF has been increasing. Commenting on Hichilema’s remarks that when the UPND Alliance forms government, the Constitution would be amended to make sure that no President serves for more than 10 years, Zulu said the UPND lost out an opportunity to argue their case when there was Bill 10. He charged...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.