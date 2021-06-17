President Edgar Lungu’s running mate Nkandu Luo during the filling in of nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 17, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu’s running mate Professor Nkandu Luo say the people of Zambia misunderstood the ruling party’s “More money in your pockets” campaign promise, as it was never meant to give people handouts. And Prof Luo has charged that only a mad person can claim to grow the economy in a day, in apparent reference to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. Meanwhile, Vice President Inonge Wina says government is aware of powerful forces that are pushing the country towards political instability. Speaking when she met Zambia Civil Servants Initiative Association officials...