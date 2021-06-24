FORMER Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe says Zambians should have faith in President Edgar Lungu that he will restore the country’s economy if re-elected. Commenting on veteran politician Vernon Mwaanga’s remarks that the country needed visionary leaders to solve the current problems like the high cost of living, Sikazwe said the cost of living had risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic which had also affected other countries. He added that President Lungu had already put measures in place to ensure the reduction of commodity prices as evidenced in the reduction...



