FIRST Republican president Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s son, Colonel Panji Kaunda has urged political party leaders not to use traditional leaders to divide the country. Speaking during Dr Kaunda’s state funeral procession in Mansa at the UCZ Luapula presbytery St Paul’s congregation, Tuesday, Col Panji said traditional leaders were the glue that holds the country together and that politicians should not destroy them. “If politicians destroy traditional leaders, this will mean they have destroyed the country. Our traditional leaders reign forever, they are not chosen. As parliamentarians, we only serve for...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.