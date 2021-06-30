GOVERNMENT says it is disturbed with the increase in road traffic accidents involving public transport vehicles. And Police spokesperson Esther Katongo says police have recorded another accident along the Great North Road in Serenje which has left six people injured. In a statement, Tuesday, Ministry of Transport and Communications Permanent Secretary Misheck Lungu said it was regrettable that the country had recorded four separate road crashes involving public transport vehicles which had left nine people dead and several others injured in the last two days. “Government is disturbed with the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.