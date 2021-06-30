DUNDUMWEZI UPND aspiring member of parliament Edgar Sing’ombe says it is irresponsible for the PF to say that people should switch to sweet potatoes and other alternative food if they can’t afford bread. And Sing’ombe says the PF will be in for a rude shock because the people of Dundumwezi will still vote for UPND. Commenting on PF national chairperson Samuel Mukupa’s remarks in which he wondered why Zambians were not switching to Kandolo (sweet potatoes) and other alternative food if they could not afford bread and mealie meal, Sing’ombe...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.